PTC Network introduces new Hindi news platform: PTC Bharat

PTC Network, a leading media and entertainment organisation, proudly unveils its latest Hindi news platform, PTC Bharat. This launch marks a significant expansion of the PTC family, aiming to deliver comprehensive and up-to-date news coverage in Hindi to audiences across India and the globe.

PTC Bharat focuses on providing in-depth coverage of local, national, and international news, with a particular emphasis on topics that resonate with Hindi-speaking viewers. The platform offers a broad range of subjects, including politics, business, sports, entertainment, technology and lifestyle among others.

“We are delighted to introduce PTC Bharat to our audience,” said Managing Director and President of PTC Network Rabindra Narayan. “Our goal is to offer thorough and trusted news coverage in Hindi, keeping our viewers informed and engaged with the latest developments. PTC Bharat extends our respected journalism to a broader audience, reinforcing our commitment to serving the Hindi-speaking community,” he added.

PTC Bharat’s dedicated team of journalists and reporters work diligently to deliver precise and impartial news coverage. The platform showcases various engaging content, including news bulletins, interviews, expert analysis, and live event reporting.

In addition to its traditional broadcast channels, PTC Bharat will provide content on digital platforms such as social media and the PTC Bharat website. This multi-platform approach allows viewers to stay informed and connected wherever they are.

PTC Network invites everyone to experience PTC Bharat for a high-quality news experience in Hindi. As the platform matures, PTC Bharat aims to uphold the high journalistic standards that viewers expect from PTC Network.