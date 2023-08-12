Tussi Kinne Punjabi Ho Punjab’s First Family Game Show Starts on PTC Punjabi

Mohali: Families are all set on screen and off screen to witness the biggest family game show in the history of Punjabi television. PTC Punjabi will unveil Tussi Kinne Punjabi Ho? The game show will have families from Punjab as contestants and compete against another family from Punjab. Participating in the game show the families will actively show their prowess in winning different tasks, answering questions, playing games. The tasks on the show will be performed by individuals as well as family members. The winning family will win Rs Five Lakhs as prize money and the Title of the show.

The process started with shortlisting of families and then screening the families who had sent in their entries to participate in the show. Teams were sent to different cities of Punjab to make them ready for their participation.

Talking about the show Managing Director and President -PTC Network Mr Rabindra Narayan said, “Family is the core strength of Punjab and families having fun together are a delight to watch these days. In times when Punjab has been burning, we felt important to bring families together and string them together with the thread of heritage in our show Tussi Kinne Punjabi Ho? The spirit with which families have participated in this show has been inspirational and we are already planning on Season 2”

A total of 26 families were shortlisted, each episode will feature two families from different cities of Punjab who will contest to win the title, in the penultimate rounds of the show, six winning families will contest in the Grand Finale to win the Title – Tussi Kinne Punjabi Ho? The show also will feature six celebrity families on the show. RJ Amar from 92.7 BIG FM Chandigarh will contest with RJ Dheer from 92.7 BIG FM Jalandhar. Singer Feroz Khan will contest with ace music composer Gurmeet Singh, Film actor, Writer and Producer Kuljinder Siddhu will contest Actor and Fitness Model Kartar Cheema.

The families reaching the Grand Finale will back to back ascertain their win to qualify.

Through the course they will contest with different families from Punjab. The families before reaching the last rounds went through strenuous tasks questions related to Punjabi literature, heritage, history, virsa, movies and music.

The show will be hosted by popular, Actor, comedian, writer and director Balraj Syal.

The show starts from 14th August on PTC Punjabi at 08:30 PM Monday to Friday. Families from Punjab and up North are very excited about the new show format and the prize money of Rs Five Lakh.