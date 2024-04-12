Telling us yet another interesting narrative of the Indian modern family, TVF’s ‘Very Parivarik’ Episode 4 is out now!

TVF (The Viral Fever) is a content creator that consistently produces highly relatable and engaging content. Their latest series, ‘Very Parivarik’, has been a huge hit with audiences. The show has been released on a daily weekly basis, with a new episode coming out every week. It has received an amazing response and has quickly become a fan favorite. The fourth episode of ‘Very Parivarik’ has just been released and once again, TVF has proven that they truly understand the modern family dynamic like no one else.

TVF has once again presented a new Indian family story with “Very Parivarik”, after delivering shows like “Permanent Roommates”, “TVF Tripling”, and “Yeh Meri Family”. The characters in this show are relatable as we all have seen such characters in our real life, but no content house has been able to justify these unique stories like TVF. TVF has covered a broad range of Indian family stories – from making humble grounded stories like “Panchayat” and “Gullak” to making wacky and relatable content like “Permanent Roommates” and “Very Parivarik”.

India, by nature, is unique and different from all other nations as it has strong family values and at the same time has been modernizing rapidly. This has impacted Indian families. TVF is the only production house that has been able to do justice to unique Indian stories which are distinct.

TVF has emerged as the leading content producer by securing maximum spots on IMDb’s global list of top 250 TV shows. With 7 shows on the list, TVF has surpassed all other content producers from the nation. In 2024, TVF is all set to release an interesting new show, along with the next seasons of their most loved shows, Panchayat, Kota Factory, and Gullak, which is exciting news for the audience.