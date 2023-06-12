Avneet Kaur Announces First Look Of Her Film Tiku Weds Sheru; Calls It Wildest Wedding Of The Year

Avneet Kaur is on a high today!! Yes, the popular social media influencer and actor is pretty excited about her next film, that has been announced today. Well, the teaser of the rib-tickling film Tiku Weds Sheru is out today and Avneet looks absolutely stunning with Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the first look picture that has come out. Tiku Weds Sheru is a romantic film and a dark satire. It is produced by Kangana Ranaut, and directed by Sai Kabir under the banner Manikarnika Films. The film is scheduled to release on 23 June on Amazon Prime Video.

Avneet called the film as the wildest wedding of the year, and had this to say.

💍🎬 save the date for the wildest wedding of the year as Tiku & Sheru take you on their roller coaster journey filled with mischiefs, and laughter! 💗

The film is expected to be one of the prized roles that Avneet has bagged in her career till now. While all eyes will be at this next venture of Avneet, the talented young actress is rolling with new work frequently coming to her.

She recently wrapped up the film of Raaj Shandilyaa, Luv Ki Arrange Marriage.

You can check the first look picture of Avneet’s new film here.

Well, are you all waiting for this big film of Avneet? We are surely eager!!

