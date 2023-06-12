ADVERTISEMENT
Avneet Kaur Announces First Look Of Her Film Tiku Weds Sheru; Calls It Wildest Wedding Of The Year

Avneet Kaur will next be seen in the Amazon Prime launch film Tiku Weds Sheru. Avneet shares the first look of the picture. She calls it as the wildest wedding of the year. Check.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
12 Jun,2023 15:35:34
Avneet Kaur Announces First Look Of Her Film Tiku Weds Sheru; Calls It Wildest Wedding Of The Year

Avneet Kaur is on a high today!! Yes, the popular social media influencer and actor is pretty excited about her next film, that has been announced today. Well, the teaser of the rib-tickling film Tiku Weds Sheru is out today and Avneet looks absolutely stunning with Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the first look picture that has come out. Tiku Weds Sheru is a romantic film and a dark satire. It is produced by Kangana Ranaut, and directed by Sai Kabir under the banner Manikarnika Films. The film is scheduled to release on 23 June on Amazon Prime Video.

Avneet called the film as the wildest wedding of the year, and had this to say.

Verified
💍🎬 save the date for the wildest wedding of the year as Tiku & Sheru take you on their roller coaster journey filled with mischiefs, and laughter! 💗

The film is expected to be one of the prized roles that Avneet has bagged in her career till now. While all eyes will be at this next venture of Avneet, the talented young actress is rolling with new work frequently coming to her.

She recently wrapped up the film of Raaj Shandilyaa, Luv Ki Arrange Marriage.

You can check the first look picture of Avneet’s new film here.

Avneet Kaur Announces First Look Of Her Film Tiku Weds Sheru; Calls It Wildest Wedding Of The Year 814908

Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Well, are you all waiting for this big film of Avneet? We are surely eager!!

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

