ADVERTISEMENT
Digital | Snippets

Avneet Kaur Enjoys The Bhopal Weather; Lip-Syncs Song In Style

Avneet Kaur enjoys the new destination, and lip-syncs to the song as she gets fascinated with the new vibe.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
29 Apr,2023 13:20:14
Avneet Kaur Enjoys The Bhopal Weather; Lip-Syncs Song In Style

Avneet Kaur the talented actor has come up the hard way!! She is one of the celebrities who has successfully migrated from television to movies. However, fans remember Avneet for her stellar stints in TV shows. For the uninitiated, Avneet is known for her lead role of Yasmine in the successful Sony SAB show Alibaba- Naam Toh Suna Hoga. However, when the shoot for television shows started post the pandemic phase, Avneet refused to be part of the show. She quit the show after which Ashi Singh took over from her. Avneet and Siddharth Nigam’s jodi was quite popular and was appreciated till it lasted. They turned household names and were very popular as the lead Jodi of the show.

Avneet later decided to look at movies as her next stop. Her cameo performance in Mardaani was effective. She is also seen in many music videos where she is seen in brand new avatars. She has grown slowly and steadily in her career, and her move ahead in career has been noticeable. She now awaits the release of the film Tiku Weds Sheru wherein she will be seen sharing screen space with the ace actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Avneet is presently shooting for the film Luv Ki Arrange Marriage which is the film helmed by Raaj Shandilya.

Avneet has been quite active on her social media profile. Her posts and pictures keep her fans motivated and refreshed. They wait for her entry via posts and pictures every day. We at IWMBuzz.com have been writing a lot about Avneet. We have written about Avneet’s style in sunglasses, style in short dresses and also have talked in length about her fashion sense.

We recently wrote about Avneet Kaur brimming with positive energy after getting herself a short haircut. Avneet Kaur was seen seated in the parlour, all set for her haircut. She clicked herself as the parlour person was attending to her hair. Later, Avneet Kaur posed in her new hair look, which was a shorter hair look. She wore a brown crop top with a full sleeves and black shorts. If you missed reading our story here, you can check it up at this link.

Avneet Kaur Brims With Positive Energy With Short Haircut; Check Here

A few more links of Avneet that we have written are picked up for you here.

Avneet Kaur’s fiery sunglass collection gives her ample style; check here

Avneet Kaur is enjoying the colours of life during her vacation; check here 

Well, today’s post of Avneet has her travelling to a newer destination, probably for her shoot. She is seen vibing over the best weather found in Bhopal. Avneet shows us glimpses of the scenery and the morning vibes in Bhopal. She is seen singing away to glory in her car, lip-syncing on a famous song. She is seen wearing a casual ethnic wear in blue.

She is travelling in a car and clicks videos of the outside from her car window. The soothing song of ‘Kidar Jaanoon Na’ and the locales of Bhopal are amazing to watch and enjoy!!

She is seen posing to shutter bugs as she is seated in the car. She is wearing a blur hand-designed salwar suit. She lip-syncs the song and also enjoys the vibe of the new place. She is happy to be shooting at the new destination and even shows glimpses of her work place in the video.

You can check the video here.

Video Courtesy: Instagram

Do you like the ethnic fashion style that Avneet exudes here? Also, what are your comments on her featuring her new destination? Are you also brimming with new vacay goals?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Watch: Avneet Kaur and Sunny Singh's 'desi Punjabi swag' on Diljit Dosanjh song
Watch: Avneet Kaur and Sunny Singh's 'desi Punjabi swag' on Diljit Dosanjh song
Avneet Kaur Exudes Good Vibes In This Green And Black Combination; Check Here
Avneet Kaur Exudes Good Vibes In This Green And Black Combination; Check Here
Watch: Avneet Kaur's audition video from Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga goes viral
Watch: Avneet Kaur's audition video from Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga goes viral
Avneet Kaur Raps In Her Vanity Van; Shows Fans Glimpses Of Great Fun
Avneet Kaur Raps In Her Vanity Van; Shows Fans Glimpses Of Great Fun
Siddharth Nigam vouches ‘be good, do good’, Avneet Kaur says ‘yeh fitoor’
Siddharth Nigam vouches ‘be good, do good’, Avneet Kaur says ‘yeh fitoor’
Avneet Kaur goes bold and beautiful, flaunts curves and back tattoo like a babe
Avneet Kaur goes bold and beautiful, flaunts curves and back tattoo like a babe
Latest Stories
Indian classical dance is my favourite: Kirti Nagpure
Indian classical dance is my favourite: Kirti Nagpure
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Preeta refuses to file complaint against Karan
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Preeta refuses to file complaint against Karan
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abeer chooses Abhinav over Abhimanyu
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abeer chooses Abhinav over Abhimanyu
Raj & DK’s Shor In The City Is 12
Raj & DK’s Shor In The City Is 12
I like to engage in 'people-watching' at airports: Harsha Khandeparkar
I like to engage in 'people-watching' at airports: Harsha Khandeparkar
Aishwarya Rai Is The Only Actor To Work With Both Husband & Wife Gurinder Chadha & Paul Berges
Aishwarya Rai Is The Only Actor To Work With Both Husband & Wife Gurinder Chadha & Paul Berges
Read Latest News