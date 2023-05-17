Avneet Kaur gets new hair colour with stylish blue streaks, fans loves it

Avneet Kaur is a youth sensation who can melt your heart with her beauty and charismatic smile. The actress, who rose to fame with her stint in the film, Mardaani, is all set to make her Bollywood debut with the upcoming movie Luv Ki Arrange Marriage. Avneet will also be seen in an upcoming film titled Tiku Weds Sheru with Nawaduzzin Siddiqui. Tiku Weds Sheru is an upcoming romantic drama and a dark satire film. It is produced by Kangana Ranaut, written and directed by Sai Kabir under the banner of Manikarnika Films.

Avneet is growing up as a glamorous and marvellous actor in her amazing style. With her charming look and persona, boys simply find themselves star-struck and in complete awe of her. Avneet is the epitome of Indian beauty and has rocked every outfit she has worn with her even more beautiful smile. Needless to say, she makes everything she wears even more beautiful with her stunning and beautiful looks.

The fashion diva who has wowed us with her killer acting aptitudes is a well-known actress. She has always impressed us with her flamboyant avatar on-screen. Avneet gives a major style and fashion goal. Recently, Avneet decided to wow us all and got a fascinating hair highlight. The blue colour highlights on her hair looks really cool and fun. The colour on Avneet has added a dramatic flair to her already beautiful hair and has got people dazzled. She captioned her photos: “Girls just wanna have fun 🙈💙 #newhair” Check her cool look below!