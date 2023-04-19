Avneet Kaur is a dazzling beauty and her recent video on Instagram proves this point to one and all!! Avneet who was last seen on TV as Yasmine in Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga, is now concentrating on films. Her next film that is sure to grab all the limelight is Tiku Weds Sheru. Avneet is a star and a delight to watch in all ways possible. Avneet is a fashionista who dresses as per her mood. Today happens to be a blessed day, as her fans get to see her positive vibes flow through, even when she finds herself lonely. She is seen doing a freestyle dance.

That is exactly what she writes on social media, which states,

It’s so important to vibe alone some days 🖤🤍 #metime #freestyle #blackandwhite #vibes #contemporary

Well, to give you a sneak peek, Avneet is seen wearing a strap-style long gown in white. She is seen engaging in freestyle dance where she is seen gyrating to glory. Her charm, and her poise as she takes her dance moves need to be seen to be believed.

Here is the video for you!! We are sure that you are going to get bowled over by Avneet’s positive vibe via this dance move.

You can check the video here.

Video Courtesy: Instagram

Are you all panting for breath after seeing this too-cool video of Avneet?

