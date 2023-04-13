Avneet Kaur, the gorgeous actress, is a social media star. The fashion diva who has wowed us with her killer acting aptitudes is a well-known actress. She has always impressed us with her flamboyant avatar on-screen. Everyone is aware of Avneet being the perfect example of beauty with brains.

Avneet gives a major style and fashion goal. She has a great sense of style, which is always on point. Whether on-screen or off-screen, we often get lost in her glamorous avatars. She has got her Indian and Western outfits on point, and we admire her style statement.

Avneet recently took to Instagram and shared a video wherein she can be seen getting her makeup done by her team. This behind the scene video reveals her makeup room secrets too. She captioned the video: “The only time of the day when I got nothin to do thanks to @sachinmakeupartist1 & @siddhi_hairstylist 😂🥺 🎥- @meghna.agrawall” Check here!