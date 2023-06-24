Avneet Kaur Seeks Blessings From Ganpati Bappa; Fans Wish Her Luck

Avneet Kaur’s latest huge project Tiku Weds Sheru, where she is seen sharing screen space with Nawazuddin Siddiqui is out now on Amazon Prime. Avneet has been in the headlines for her sensational chemistry with Nawazuddin, which is seen in the trailer. This huge film is going to be Avneet’s big ticket to Bollywood. And we have seen the talented actress being at her positive best in the last few days. She has received a lot of blessings and wishes from the fraternity, industry seniors and of course, her ardent fans. Now, it is the turn of Avneet Kaur to seek blessings from the Almighty.

Avneet is seen praying and seeking blessings from the divine here. She is seen praying to Bappa and thanks him and feels grateful that this film happened to her. She is already receiving a huge positive response from the masses, and this is only the beginning!!

Avneet writes on social media,

Taking blessings from Ganpati Bappa 🙏🏻❤️ Thank you for everything! #grateful #blessed

You can check the picture here. Avneet is seen in her simplistic best here.

Take a look.

Well, Avneet, you have done all the hard work with your portrayal in Tiku Weds Sheru. We believe that it is now time to absorb all the limelight and accept that huge success that is coming your way!!

