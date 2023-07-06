ADVERTISEMENT
Avneet Kaur Turns Fashionable Barbie Doll In A Lilac Bodycon Dress

Avneet Kaur shares some stunning photos in a gorgeous lilac strapless bodycon dress, perfectly accentuating her slender figure. The dress, combined with her sequin heels, exudes a glamorous and chic vibe

Author: Manisha Suthar
06 Jul,2023 17:00:41
Avneet Kaur, the popular actress and social media sensation, always impresses her fans with her impeccable style. Recently, she took to Instagram to share some stunning photos in a gorgeous lilac strapless bodycon dress, perfectly accentuating her slender figure. The dress and her sequin heels exude a glamorous and chic vibe.

To complement her outfit, Avneet opted for a lilac lipstick that beautifully enhances her features and adds a touch of femininity to her overall look. Her choice of a messy ponytail adds a trendy and carefree element, effortlessly exuding a sense of casual elegance. To complete the ensemble, she accessorized with a golden chain and earrings, adding a touch of sophistication and glamour.

Avneet looks nothing short of a cute Barbie doll in these photos. Avneet’s ability to embrace her inner fashionista and bring out her unique personality shines through in these stunning pictures. Her fans have always admired Avneet’s style, and this latest look is no exception. Check her photos below!

Recently, Avneet also attended a success party with the cast and crew of her film, which was released on Amazon Prime on June 23 and has claimed the top spot in recent releases. Avneet was seen dancing with Kangana at the party. Kangana was seen in an off-shoulder saffron dress with golden-colored heels. Meanwhile, Avneet chose a black outfit and a pair of high heels. The duo were shaking their leg on the dance floor alone.

Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

