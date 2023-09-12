Digital | Snippets

Avneet Kaur shared her radiant transformation as Radha. Joining her in this divine celebration was her brother, Jaijeet Singh, who embodied Lord Krishna with grace and charm.

Avneet Kaur, the popular Indian actress and social media sensation, took to Instagram to share her radiant transformation as Radha. Joining her in this divine celebration was her brother, Jaijeet Singh, who embodied Lord Krishna with grace and charm.

Avneet shared a series of childhood photos where she was seen dressed in a resplendent red traditional outfit. Her attire included a red blouse paired with a red and golden lehenga, which she adorned with a matching red dupatta, bangles, a golden necklace, maangtikka, and a striking nose ring. The stunning ensemble was a perfect ode to the occasion of Janmashtami, where she beautifully portrayed the role of Radha.

Avneet’s brother, Jaijeet Singh, embraced the role of Krishna with equal enthusiasm and devotion. He wore a crown reminiscent of Lord Krishna’s iconic attire and donned a red traditional outfit paired with golden jewelry, mirroring the divine Krishna himself. Her Instagram caption read, “Happy Janmashtami from lil Radha Avneet and lil Krishna Jai ❤️🙈 @singhjaijeet_4,” showcasing the sibling duo’s adorable and heartfelt tribute to the divine love story of Radha and Krishna.

As fans and followers showered the siblings with love and appreciation for their adorable portrayal of Radha and Krishna, it was evident that Avneet and Jaijeet ‘s childhood Janmashtami celebration was not just about dressing up in traditional attire but also about paying homage to the eternal love story that has been cherished for centuries.