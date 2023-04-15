Avneet Kaur, the young and talented beauty, is always well-presented and at her fashionable best. The actress has made it big with no time in the TV industry. Avneet, popularly known as Yasmine in Aladdin Naam Toh Suna Hoga, has won hearts with her acting chops for several years.

Avneet is a sensation in the true sense of the term, and she certainly knows how to grab the audience’s eyeballs easily. She is a frequent user of social media. She has a huge Instagram following and makes it a point to treat them well by sharing her fashionable photos. But this time, we have visual delight for all of you, never like before.

Avneet recently took to her Instagram stories and revealed her self-care routine. In the videos posted by the diva, Avneet is seen taking grooming sessions. In one of the videos, she is seen enjoying a nail spa session. Yet another video shows Avneet enjoying a head massage. Check the videos below and learn the secret.