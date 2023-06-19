ADVERTISEMENT
Goals! Anushka Sen shares childhood photodump with father, pens emotional wish for Father’s Day

Anushka Sen melted hearts on Father's Day with a nostalgic tribute to her father. The young star took to her social media platforms to share a delightful photodump from her childhood

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
19 Jun,2023 09:45:06
Anushka Sen melted hearts on Father’s Day with a nostalgic tribute to her father. The young star took to her social media platforms to share a delightful photodump from her childhood, showcasing precious moments with her beloved dad. Alongside the heartwarming images, Anushka penned an emotional wish, expressing her deep love and gratitude for her father. The heartfelt tribute struck a chord with fans, who were touched by the bond between father and daughter depicted in the photos.

Anushka Sen’s heartfelt message on Father’s Day

Sharing an adorable photodump straight from her childhood, Anushka Sen wrote, “Happy Father’s Day to you papuuu.
you’re the coolest person I know. Your immense knowledge on various topics, sense of humour, calm and understanding nature, are some of your most amazing qualities!!
I look forward to watching grand slams, football matches with you, travelling the world with you and mum, trying different cuisines and so much more! Thanks for being the best father and a wonderful friend. I love you Papu
@anirban.sen11”

Work Front

With her natural charisma and dedication to her craft, she has gained a significant fan following and has become a popular face in the industry. Anushka’s commitment to her work and her ability to connect with the audience have solidified her position as a promising actor in the entertainment world.

She made to fame with her role in the show Baal Veer. Later to that, she went on to star in several other popular tv shows too. The actress has also bagged K-pop projects, and was earlier in Seoul

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

