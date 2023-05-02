ADVERTISEMENT
Digital | Snippets

Jannat Zubair Shows Her Dance Moves With Shiamak Davar; Pledges For A Big Cause

Jannat Zubair showed her support for a big cause. Check here.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
02 May,2023 15:46:41
Jannat Zubair is always up for great causes!! This time around, Jannat has become part of the big mission #BeatPlasticPollution. As the World is geared up to celebrate World Environment Day soon, there will be a global campaign happening on 5 June and Jannat has become a part of the mission. She is seen dancing with ace dance guru Shiamak Davar in this video. Jannat pledges to help bring about this plastic-free world.

She writes on social media,

jannatzubair29
Verified
Join the movement to #BeatPlasticPollution and make a positive impact on our environment! Let’s pledge to reduce our plastic footprint and celebrate the 2023 #WorldEnvironmentDay together at Carter Road Bandra on 5th June 2023 with #TicTicPlastic a global campaign by the @bhamlafoundation. It’s time to take action and work towards solutions for a sustainable future. @shiamakofficial @singer_shaan @realbollywoodhungama

Well, Jannat along with Shiamak is seen dancing away to glory. She is seen wearing a suit look in the dance. The dance and skit that followed gave viewers a brief on how to stop using plastic.

You can check the video here.

Video Courtesy: Instagram

Well, are you happy with Jannat being part of this big cause?

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

