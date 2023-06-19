ADVERTISEMENT
Jannat Zubair Starts Countdown To Her New Work; Poses In Arabic Look

Jannat Zubair starts her countdown to the launch of her new work, the music video, Kayfa Haluka. Check here to see her dashing aura in this pink Arabic style. Check here.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
19 Jun,2023 15:20:38
Jannat Zubair the talented actor and content creator is one of the busiest social media influencers at work in this phase that we are in!! Jannat has showcased her acting calibre as a child artist in many TV shows, with Phulwa leading the list. She was seen as the lead in Tu Aashiqui, on Colors. Well, Jannat has been off late excited about her next venture coming out. It is the launch of her music video, Kayfa Haluka which is created by Zubair Rahmani. The singer of this video is Jannat Zubair herself. Music and lyrics for the same have been given by Vibhas. Well, Jannat’s picture in a scintillating Arabic look for this video looks all the more appealing.

We have seen how stunning Jannat looked in the black attire look and the red one in Arabic style. And now she poses with an equally stunning pink attire look in Arabic look and feel.

Today, we have Jannat starting the countdown to her project’s launch. Kayfa Haluka launches in two days, and Jannat is pretty excited about it. After seeing Jannat in black and red charming Arabic looks, we now see her in pink. She looks magnificent in the pictures she has put up.

Check the pictures here.

Jannat Zubair Starts Countdown To Her New Work; Poses In Arabic Look 817080

Jannat Zubair Starts Countdown To Her New Work; Poses In Arabic Look 817081

Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Well, are you all excited for this new look of Jannat and this video?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.

Srividya Rajesh

