Jannat Zubair Wishes Besties Ashnoor Kaur And Rajiv Adatia On Their Birthday; Check Here

Jannat Zubair takes time out to wish her best of friends, Ashnoor Kaur and Rajiv Adatia a very happy birthday. Her pictures exude cuteness. And here we have fans drooling over this sweet post of Jannat.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
03 May,2023 15:45:17
Jannat Zubair the talented actress and content creator has always been active on social media. She has been on a roll during the Ramadan month and during her Iftaar meetings. She was seen meeting and greeting her family and friends during the festive ambience. She has been popular among friends and fans, always motivating them with her positive mindset. Today is a special day for Jannat as she is all lovey-dovey, ready to pour her love and wishes on her closest of friends. Today, she wishes friends Ashnoor Kaur and Rajiv Adatia on their birthday.

Jannat put up pictures with Ashnoor and Rajiv. In the picture with Ashnoor, she wished her friend with all the sweetest things on Earth.

Also, Jannat took time out to wish her Bigg Boss fame friend Rajiv Adatia. The cute pictures of Jannat with Ashnoor and Rajiv exude friendship goals for sure.

You can check the pictures here.

Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Well, are you with Jannat in wishing Ashnoor and Rajiv happy birthday? Come along and shower your wishes too on Ashnoor Kaur and Rajiv Adatia.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.

Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

