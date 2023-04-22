ADVERTISEMENT
Digital | Snippets

Jannat Zubair's Amazing Mehendi Style Gives Us New Festive Goals; Check Here

Jannat Zubair and her mehendi design is amazing and glowing.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
22 Apr,2023 16:15:49
Jannat Zubair's Amazing Mehendi Style Gives Us New Festive Goals; Check Here

Jannat Zubair the young and talented actress and content provider is very active on the social media. She is a very popular social media influencer and people get motivated by her every walk of advice and achievement. Jannat has been observing the Ramadan month in a very religious way. We saw her meet and greet one and all for the Iftaar parties. We wrote about her amazing style and fashion in her dressing style for the Iftaar parties. Now, as Jannat is all set to wish all Eid Mubarak, she is seen at her festive best spirit. She is seen observing Eid ul Fitr with grandeur. She is seen in the recent video putting mehendi on her hand as she prepares for the big day.

Yes, Eid ka chand is a very auspicious ritual and Jannat is all set to follow it. She is getting dressed in the best of ways possible. Applying mehendi is one of the first steps to dress up and she is doing the same. Jannat poses with her mehendi-clad hand in Instagram and this has made her fans go gaga about the same.

We show you the picture here.

Jannat Zubair's Amazing Mehendi Style Gives Us New Festive Goals; Check Here 800105

Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Aww!! Jannat has the best design on her hand we can say!!

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

