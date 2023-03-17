Avneet Kaur took to her Instagram handle to share a goofy fun video straight from her vanity van. The actress can be seen enjoying with her entire team inside the vanity van, while she asserts that this is what she and her team do when getting ready for a shoot. Check out below-

In the video, we can see Avneet Kaur getting ready inside her vanity van. The actress can be seen wearing a pretty black salwar suit. She completed the look with her long wavy hair. Her makeup looked on point, as she decked it up with her long wavy hair, beautiful black shades and bold red lips. The actress can be seen playing with her hair getting goofy in front of the mirror, posing with a pout.

While that, her makeup artist can be seen looking at her in all amazement for a moment. The video went on with a cut scene, where we can see Kaur leading her entire team out of the vanity van, and she along with her team grooving to the Mika Singh song jugni.

Sharing the video, she wrote, “Giving you a look at what happens inside Avneet’s Vanity 😂👻 #funtimes #behindthescenes #vanityscenes”

A user was quick to point out the resemblance of Avneet’s makeup man with SS Rajamouli, and therefore wrote, “aap toh makeup k liye bhi Rajamouli ko rakkhe hai” along with love heart emoji.

Another wrote, “Goofyneet”

A third user wrote, “Amazing look”

A fourth one added, “She is so cutie” along with love eye emojis.

On the work front, Avneet Kaur is currently busy with her upcoming movie Tiku Weds Sheru. The movie also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The movie is banked by Manikarnika Films that is led by Kangana Ranaut. As of late, Nawazuddin Siddiqui has been into controversy, after his wife accused of him of harassment. As per reports, the actor’s mother had also filed a complaint against Aaliya concerning property dispute.