3 Must-Have Salwar Suits Inspired By Munmun Dutta, Divyanka Tripathi & Jannat Zubair

Salwar suits are timeless attire, and stylists keep introducing new patterns to keep the trend alive. If you love salwar suits, then you must have these three types in your wardrobe, inspired by the popular TV actresses Munmun Dutta, Divyanka Tripathi, and Jannat Zubair. Take a look below.

Munmun Dutta‘s Three-piece Salwar Suit

For her recent photos, Munmun opted for a three-piece co-ord set, which is not exactly like a salwar suit, but yes, it is one traditional fit with a western twist you must have. She wore a sparkling purple bralette-like top with a matching peplum jacket, resembling a Punjabi kurta teamed with a flared bottom. She rounded her glam, making an outfit perfect for modern-day girls.

Divyanka Tripathi‘s Sharara Salwar Suit

Sharara is already a masterpiece, which you must have, but Divyanka’s simple green kurta with golden embroidery looks regal. She teamed her look with a matching plan sharad palazzo and a dupatta, giving her traditional elegance with comfort. This outfit is undoubtedly the favorite of many, so are you still thinking?

Jannat Zubair‘s Kurta & Denim Pair

Though this isn’t a salwar suit, it is nothing less than that. Jannat effortlessly embraced her look in a white chikankari kurta, which she styled with blue denim jeans, combining modern charm with timeless elegance. The outfit also gives comfort and style at the same time.

So, are you ready to have all these three types of salwar suits in your wardrobe?