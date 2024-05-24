Aditi Rao Hydari Vs. Kelly Rowland: Whose Gaurav Gupta Outfits Wins the Cannes 2024 Fashion Crown?

Aditi Rao Hydari and Kelly Rowland made stunning appearances at the Cannes Film Festival 2024, captivating audiences with their impeccable style and glamorous presence. In the battle of Cannes beauties, Aditi Rao Hydari and Kelly Rowland shine in their Gaurav Gupta outfits, each bringing their unique style and flair to the red carpet. Let’s take a closer look at their ensembles to determine who wins the fashion crown:

Aditi Rao Hydari And Kelly Rowland In Gaurav Gupta’s Outfits-

Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao Hydari exudes ethereal elegance in her Gaurav Gupta ensemble, featuring black and white flowy and a graceful silhouette. Her outfit showcases a strapless tube-style neckline and a plain gown with an attached white shiny flowy train, creating a dreamy and enchanting look. The actress opts for understated yet sophisticated accessories like gold and white pearl embellished earrings and a ring that complements her Gaurav Gupta outfit without overpowering it. She chose a sleek, tight bun hairstyle and soft, natural makeup with pink lips to enhance her natural beauty and let the outfit take center stage.

Kelly Rowland

Kelly Rowland makes a statement in her Gaurav Gupta ensemble, embracing black color, striking silhouettes, and avant-garde design elements. Her outfit features a dramatic drape cape in black colored with a sleeve flared outfit paired with a coated metal bralette, exuding confidence and glamour on the red carpet. Kelly accessories her outfit with statement kadas, black heels, a bob hairstyle, and makeup choices like fluttery eyelashes, eyeliner, and glossy brown lips that complement her stunning style.

Both Aditi Rao Hydari and Kelly Rowland shine in their Gaurav Gupta outfits. Aditi’s ethereal elegance and understated sophistication, and Kelly’s bold and glamorous red carpet presence, both make a strong case. Ultimately, the winner of the fashion crown is a matter of personal preference and individual style.