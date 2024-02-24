Bengal’s Most Stylish: Paoli Dam, the true glam queen

Paoli Dam the exceptional beauty par excellence has her cultural roots deep in Bengal. Deeply rooted with her cultural charm, Paoli has over the years, transformed herself as a celebrity showcasing the richness and diversity of the region’s aesthetics, and has often combined them in her fashion and styling process.

She poses timeless elegance in her look and always dons a clear blend of traditional and contemporary attires in her styling game. We tell you here, that she aces both styles precisely and there is no one as perfect as Paoli Dam is in the style game.

They say, fashion changes, but it is the style that prevails!! And Paoli has stood the test of time, and has come out as a winner in her approach to styling herself.

Just look at this ethnic beauty that Paoli showcases here. Standing tall in a stunning red printed saree and matching blouse, Paoli emphasizes traditional beauty to the best. Her parted hair, huge earrings, bindi are classy to the core. She has tied her hair into a beautiful bun.

If you feel Paoli looks exceptional in traditional ethnic attire, you need to take back your words as she looks equally exquisite and charming in Western wear. She is seen wearing a sequin gown with flares and patterns. She looks elegant in this attire.

To check on Paoli wearing a black co-ord top and pants and adding up the charm of presenting herself in an oversized checked jacket, is engaging. You see her poise and appeal being outstanding. She leaves no stone unturned in this casual style of dressing.

Come the traditional and festive ambience, she is dressed up as the perfect Bengali. She exudes all style, poise and effervescence in her saree-style dressing. You can check these saree-style engagements of Paoli.

Paoli, we can say, is the true glam queen and her fans throng to look at her exquisite styling and fashion sense!!

Bengal’s Most Stylish on 29th February in Kolkata

