Addatimes Unveils Paoli Dam-Starrer ‘Julie’: A Gripping Tale of Ambition, Power, and Survival

Addatimes has revealed the highly anticipated motion poster for its upcoming web series, Julie. The series, directed by Aritra Sen, stars Paoli Dam in the titular role. This gripping tale promises to captivate audiences with its intense drama, unexpected twists, and exploration of complex themes.

‘Julie’ unfolds against the backdrop of political upheaval, weaving a compelling story of bravery, defiance, and resilience. The series follows Julie’s ambitious journey as she navigates the dark world of corruption, grappling with moral ambiguity and power dynamics.

Paoli Dam shines as Julie, a talented singer seeking to break free from the constraints of the red-light district. As she ventures into mainstream politics, she confronts stigma and challenges yet remains determined to overcome obstacles and make her mark.

The ensemble cast, including Gourab Chatterjee as a determined CBI officer, Kaushik Sen as a prominent politician, and Shruti Das as the politician’s daughter, adds depth and complexity to the narrative.

Director Aritra Sen expressed his excitement about collaborating with Paoli Dam again and praised her compelling performance. “Julie demands a strong, first-person narrative, and Paoli was the perfect fit,” Sen stated.

Highlights of Julie:-

– Paoli Dam stars as Julie in Addatimes’ upcoming web series

– Directed by Aritra Sen, with Gourab Chatterjee, Shruti Das, Kaushik Sen, and Sujoy Prasad Chatterjee in supporting roles

– Explores themes of power, ambition, corruption, and moral ambiguity

– Julie’s story navigates the complexities of politics and personal struggle

– Set to stream on Addatimes in October

Get ready to immerse yourself in the thrilling world of ‘Julie’ as Addatimes brings this captivating tale to your screens.