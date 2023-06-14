Paoli Dam Goes Gorgeous In 90's Style; See Pics ASAP

Paoli Dam is a Bengali beauty in the Indian entertainment industry. She impressed the audience with her show Jibon Niye Khela. The actress is active on her social media handle and always captivates her fans through her glam. And yet again, the actress is winning hearts as she styled herself in the 90s look.

In the latest pictures, the diva looked beautiful in her 90s look in a saree. Paoli Dam wore a sky blue and pink plain saree with a lace blouse. Inspired by the 90s actresses, she styled her look with a pearl necklace and earrings. Her sleek low bun, red bindi, matte lips, and black glasses added to her classy look. In addition, the sling bag and watch uplifted her class.

The actress shared these pictures with the caption, “Don’t laugh.” Throughout her photos, she looked captivating in her style. In contrast, her smile gathered all the attention. She walked through the street surrounded by greenery and nature. Her gorgeousness undoubtedly grabbed attention.

Paoli Dam debuted in the Bengali film Teen Yaari Katha in 2004. Apart from that, she has been featured in movies like Agnipariksha, Tulkalam, I Love You, Hochheta Ki, and others.

Did you like Paoli Dam’s new 90s look? Please share your opinion in the comments section. Follow IWMBuzz.com.