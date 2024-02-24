Bengal’s Most Stylish: Subhashree Ganguly, A stylish diva with heavenly style

Bengal’s hot and happening celebrity is Subhashree Ganguly who is married to Raj Chakraborty. The sparkling couple get emulated and appreciated for their togetherness and the amazing mutual respect that they have for each other. Subhashree can single-handedly take down any fashion topper and can sparkle as the effervescent queen of fashion and styling.

Recently, during the Diwali festivity, Subhashree was all fashion goals as she wore a zari-worked out salwar with grandeur that got appreciated. Her beautiful co-ord set salwar with a dark orange coloured dupatta with gajra on her hair and amazing make-up made the day for hubby Raj and others who saw her.

Subhashree can make fashion go wild and bold. Yes, we are talking about the times when she made heads turn as she endorsed street-smart fashion displays. Her amazing blazer-skirt combinations really fastened heartbeats. She very natually blended formal sophistication with edgy street fashion style. She exuded confidence in her poise and pose and this won hearts.

Check her class and style in this black and blue combination of fashion statement. She wore a black top with a blue checked mini skirt and gave it the styling of the black suit. A bag in blue and a shade of black made her day perfect.

When the festive season is around the corner, you can see Subhashree deck up in the brightest of traditional avatars. On one such occasion, she was seen draping herself in a floral pink lehenga choli and this is the final result of it. Dazzling, she looks in this attire, right?

There can be nobody as pretty and charming as Subhashree in her royal ethnic looks!! Check her prettiness in this stunning black sharara. Also, this green gota-work anarkali suit with a heavy dupatta and drop earrings makes Subhashree look marvellously appealing.

Did you enjoy witnessing Subhashree’s staggering beauty? Do you agree that she is Bengal’s Most Stylish celebrity?

