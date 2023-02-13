Malaika Arora is a well-known and gorgeous Indian actress, dancer, model, VJ, and television presenter who works in Hindi films. Malaika made her filmmaking debut in 2008 when she co-founded Arbaaz Khan Productions with her former husband, Arbaaz Khan, which produced the Dabangg film series. She has been a main actress in films such as Kaante and EMI.

Malaika Arora never misses an opportunity to proclaim her absolute royalty. Because of her steadfast devotion to her goals, the “Chaiyya Chaiyya” girl has achieved unparalleled heights. She is an unstoppable force that stimulates and inspires many people.

Her dancing performances have always been memorable to fans. She never fails to amaze her followers with her distinct appearance, even though she isn’t afraid to flaunt her curves. Whenever she comes out of the home, whether in elaborate or simple attire, she draws attention to herself. She recently posted photographs of herself in a spectacular white gown on Instagram.

Malaika Arora’s Outfit Appearance

Malaika Arora looked lovely as she posed elegantly in designer Gaurav Gupta’s white embroidered gown. Designer Gaurav Gupta’s hallmark dramatic ruffle accents with white embellishments were included in her gown. Her ensemble is adorned with one-of-a-kind skills, glittering touches, and understated statements. Her clothing highlighted all of her curves to perfection. The long ruffles at the bottom have a hem-like trail and flowing patterns.

She’s turned into a diva, striking jaw-dropping poses for the camera. It also has cut-out motifs on the bodice and ruffled accents at the bottom. Because of a thin network in the rear, the garment appeared to have no back. She chose smoothly braided hair with a side division. She takes off her jewelry and paints her nails red.

For the glam choices, she went with subtle smoky eye shadow, mascara on the lashes, darker brows, mauve lips, flushed cheeks, hefty highlighter, and sharp contouring. In addition, she creates a captivating presence in the video by striking various oozing stances. Malaika Arora shared the pictures on Instagram, she added the caption, “Sunday.”

What do you think about Malaika Arora’s latest outfit appearance? Let us know your view in the comment section; stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for more masala updates.