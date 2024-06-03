Elevate Your Date Night Look With Manushi Chhillar’s Inspired Western Co-ord Set!

When it comes to fashion inspiration, Manushi Chhillar is a reliable source. Her effortless style and grace shine through in every outfit. If you’re looking to elevate your date night look, Manushi’s chic and trendy western co-ord set is a perfect choice. And the best part? It’s easy to recreate. Here’s how:

Manushi Chhillar’s Co-ord Set Appearance-

Manushi’s choice of a sophisticated co-ord set is a masterclass in elegance and charm. The matching top and bottom create a polished look, perfect for a date night. The set features a candy pink, square neckline, bust-fitted zip-closure bralette with fringed attached. The high-waisted body-fitted skirt, also in candy pink, is tailored to perfection, accentuating Manushi’s curves while maintaining a sense of sophistication and class.

Manushi Chhillar’s Style Appearance-

Elevate your look with statement accessories, just like Manushi. Opt for a yellow stone-embellished ear stud bracelet that adds a touch of glamour and personality. Keep your hair sleek and polished for a sophisticated vibe. You can opt for a sleek open hairstyle with a middle part for an elegant look. Enhance your glam beauty with matte pink eyeshadow and peach, creamy lips for a radiant makeup look. In photos, she flaunts her dazzling curved physique with a stunning smile.

Following these styling tips and adding your personal touch, you can recreate Manushi’s trendy look for your next date night.