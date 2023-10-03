Lifestyle | Fashion

I truly appreciate the aura and sense of royalty that wearing Indian attire brings: Mrinal Navell

Talented and young diva Mrinal Navell, who is currently seen playing the character of Kavya in Zee TV's popular show Kundali Bhagya got in a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com for our fun fashion segment and spoke about her fashion and style.

Author: Manisha Suthar
03 Oct,2023 17:18:42
Talented and young diva Mrinal Navell, who is popularly known for her role in the show ‘Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar’, is currently seen playing the character of Kavya in Zee TV’s popular show Kundali Bhagya. The diva who is also known for her important character in the film- Rakshak: India’s Braves, often grabs eyeballs for her fashion sense. Mrinal got in a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com for our fun fashion segment and spoke about her fashion and style.

What is Style for you in one word?

Expressing

Favourite item in your wardrobe

Anything comfy like T-shirts

What style makes you feel sexy?

Expressive clothes.

Your fashion inspiration

To be honest, I don’t follow anyone.

What would be your ‘Dressed to Kill’ for a perfect date?

Well, I never dress up to impress anyone because I like to be myself and wear what suits my skin the most.

Jackets or hats

Jackets

Sweatshirts or shirts

Sweatshirts

Indian or western

Indian because I really like the aura and royalty that comes after wearing Indian clothes.

Jeans or pyjama

Pyjama

Fav Beachwear Fashion

Tank top and shorts

Fashion advise to fans

Dress up for yourself and not for anyone else. Don’t choose clothes which don’t describe you.

