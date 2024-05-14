Kundali Bhagya Set: Paras Kalnawat Shares BTS Glimpses Of Upcoming Twist With Co-star Mrinal Navell

Zee TV’s popular show Kundali Bhagya has been making headlines for the past few days due to the news of another leap in the show. Reportedly, a few cast members are leaving the show, and one of them was Paras Kalnawat. However, the actor denied these rumors. Today, the actor took to his Instagram handle to share behind-the-scenes glimpses of upcoming twists in the show.

In his first story, Paras can be seen driving a car to his shoot set. His charming personality grabs our attention. However, the other story shows glimpses of the set. In the behind-the-scenes fun, Paras asks his on-screen sister Kavya ( played by Mrinal Navell) about her experience working until late at night. To which Mrinal, with her killer aadaye, replies that she enjoyed working.

Later, Paras asked Mrinal whether she is a day person or a night person. Mrinal had the coolest answer: She is neither a day nor a night person, but she prefers to sleep whenever she gets time. Both Paras and Mrinal burst out laughing. The video also has inside details, where the actor revealed, “Generally, I wake up at 5 am Puri raat shoot hua hai bhaisahab.”

The video shows a glimpse of the jail, and it seems there will be another scene in the jail where Shaurya is already behind bars.