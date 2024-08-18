Kundali Bhagya Actress Mrinal Navell Poses With Co-Star Ashish Trivedi, Share Glimpses Of Upcoming Interesting Sequel

Zee TV’s popular show Kundali Bhagya is set to capture viewers’ attention again with its highly anticipated wedding sequel. In a recent update, actors Mrinal Navell as Kavya Luthra and Ashish Trivedi as Varun, known for their dynamic roles on the show, have shared exciting glimpses of the upcoming sequence on Instagram, adding to the buzz surrounding the wedding storyline. Take a look below!

Mrinal Navell And Ashish Trivedi’s Wedding Sequel-

Taking to an Instagram post, Mrinal Navell shared pictures of Collaboration with Co-star Ashish Trivedi from their upcoming wedding sequel, where Varun brings Kavya Luthra that her mother Preeta as Shraddha Arya is locked in the cold storage, which sparks tension to Kavya and gets teary.

In the upcoming sequel, we will see that Varun, as Ashish Trivedi, will forcefully get married to Kavya. Their social media posts featured behind-the-scenes glimpses and teaser photos that hint at the grandeur and drama expected in the new sequence. The actors’ cheerful demeanor and the glamorous setup have heightened anticipation among fans. While sitting together, the actors posed in the photos and shared a picture of a wedding sequel with copper Kalash shot with a script.

By sharing the photos, Mrinal Navell wrote, “Adventures of Varun and Kavya, Stay tuned. #kundalibhagya.”

As soon as Mrinal Navell shared the post, her co-star Ashish Trivedi turned to her post and commented, “Razia gundo mein fass gai” with a laughing emoji.

