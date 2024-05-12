Kundali Bhagya Latest: Paras Kalnawat Poses With On-screen Sister Mrinal Navell Say, ‘Rishtas Accepted’

Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, is one of the most popular and longest-running shows. The show has been in the headlines for the news of another leap. However, today, the on-screen brother-and-sister duo Paras Kalnawat and Mrinal Navell are grabbing attention with their chemistry off-screen. Paras reveals that he is ready to accept Rishtas. Let’s find out what’s brewing.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Paras shared cute photos with his on-screen sister, Mrinal Navell. In the images, the duo can be seen all smiles, standing next to each other. The actor looks charming in a casual nude pink striped t-shirt and jeans, while Mrinal looks gorgeous in a pink salwar suit. Their quirky smiles for the photo look so adorable, making it a million-dollar photo. In contrast, their quirkiness and expressions caught our attention. The duo has amazing chemistry. Whether supporting each other or fighting with each other, they always look so good.

Paras, in his caption, described Mrinal as, “Bholi si soorat aankhon mein masti aur hai yeh ladki basti ki hasti!” He further asked for Rishtas for his sister: “Rishtas accepted here!”

Paras Kalnawat plays Rajveer, and Mrinal Navell portrays Kavya. Both are the son and daughter of Preeta and Karan in the show Kundali Bhagya. They also have a third sibling, Shaurya, who is played by Baseer Ali.