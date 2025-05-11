Jannat Zubair Rahmani Turns Street Style Star

The actress stepped out in a red-maroon full-sleeved top paired with classic blue baggy jeans, proving that a simple silhouette can still pack a powerful fashion punch when styled right.

The fitted top added structure and color intensity to the look, hugging her frame and making the rich maroon shade pop. The deep hue instantly elevated the vibe, giving it that sleek, statement energy. In contrast, the baggy blue jeans brought in a casual, laid-back feel, creating the perfect blend of edgy and elegant—the mix of fitted and oversized worked in her favor, giving her silhouette depth and dimension.

To elevate the outfit further, Jannat Zubair Rahmani added subtle golden accessories that didn’t overpower but added just the right amount of shine. A delicate gold neckpiece layered gently across her collarbone, and bold golden hoops brought the whole look together with a chic twist. Minimal yet impactful, the accessories brought in that understated glam.

Her hair was styled open in soft waves with a side part, adding softness and volume that balanced the bold elements of her look. The side part brought a slightly vintage vibe while keeping it effortlessly trendy.

But what brought this look to life was the makeup. Jannat Zubair Rahmani went full glam with a golden and red makeup palette. Her eyes were bold and dramatic, defined with sharp eyeliner and rich shadows that made them pop. Intense kohl and lashes added depth, making her gaze striking and unforgettable. A pinkish blush gave her cheeks a natural, flushed look, while red lips brought everything together with a vibrant, confident finish.

This look proves that even a classic jeans-and-top combo can turn heads when styled with intention. Jannat Zubair Rahmani nailed the art of mixing high street with high glam—it’s casual, fierce, and absolutely on point.

Whether stepping out for a coffee run or planning your next Instagram post, take a cue from Jannat Zubair Rahmani and let color, confidence, and a bold beauty look do all the talking.