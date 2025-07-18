Jannat Zubair Rahmani Catches Sunset By The Sea On A Dreamy Car-Date – See Here

The sensational Jannat Zubair Rahmani treated fans with a sneak peek into her dreamy, serene moments from her recent car date. Taking time off from her busy and hectic shoots, the Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment actress indulged herself in a delightful date with someone special during the golden hour, a breathtaking moment.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Jannat shared a bunch of photos and videos on July 18, sharing insights from her weekend vacation. Jannat shared a photo of herself with someone special, embracing the serene moment while sitting on Marine Drive. This photo also speaks of the peace and calmness one needs. And for those wondering who that someone special is, let us reveal that Jannat went on a date with her friend, Vishal Jethwa, who is also an actor known for his projects, including Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap, Mardaani 2, Homebound, and others.

Jannat re-shared a glimpse into their casual fun-time together, as after a serene moment on Marine Drive, the actress enjoyed Pav Bhaji with Vishal inside the car. Describing their reunion, Vishal wrote, “Mumbai + Paw bhaji + Poorani dost = Jannat”. While Jannat penned her experience, saying, “Proof that the catch-up after years’ thing actually happens!”

Watch here-

View Instagram Post 1: Jannat Zubair Rahmani Catches Sunset By The Sea On A Dreamy Car-Date – See Here

Jannat Zubair and Vishal Jethwa share a strong bond with each other, and their cozy car date by the seaside is a glimpse into their close, unbreakable friendship.