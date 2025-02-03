Jannat Zubair Breaks Silence On Being Highest-Paid Actress & SRK Comparison

The talented young actress and social media sensation Jannat Zubair finally broke silence on the rumours of her being the highest-paid TV actress right now and also people comparing her with Shah Rukh Khan in terms of her Instagram followers in a recent interview. Let’s check out what the actress said.

In a recent interview with Filmygyan, Jannat was asked if she really is the highest-paid TV actress as she read it somewhere. As per the reports by Bollywood Shaadi, Jannat charges rupees 18 lakh per episode and has a net worth of 250 crores. Breaking the silence on rumors of being the highest-paid TV actress, Jannat said, “What? I don’t know which episode?” Asking her if it’s true that she gets 18 lakhs per episode, she quashed the rumors with a big No.

Reacting to people comparing and congratulating her for surpassing the follower numbers with Shah Rukh Khan Jannat said, “I’m grateful and I’m very, very happy, but I just don’t want anybody to think or to say that you have surpassed this person (Shah Rukh Khan). I mean, I’m very happy if someone says you have so many followers. But I just don’t want to be compared at all. I mean, he is a legend.”

Further, Jannat highlighted, “I was so scared when I saw. I was like, what is this? My people were sending me congratulations, and I was scared. I said are you guys crazy? What is this happening how can you do that because in place of me if someone else with these many followers would get compared to SRK so I would have felt offended because I’m a SRK fan.”

Jannat Zubair is a social media sensation with a massive fandom of 49.7 million followers.