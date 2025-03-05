From Outfit To Mehendi – Jannat Zubair’s Simple Look Is Pure Fashion Goals For Eid

The gorgeous Jannat Zubair has once again caught our attention with her latest pictures on her social media handle, Instagram. The actress recently embraced her effortless look in a simple kurta, while her mehendi designs added an elegant touch, serving goals for Eid. Let’s delve into her simple yet charming look for the festive occasion.

Dressed in a simple white anarkali kurta, Jannat radiated effortless elegance. The plain kurta, with little golden details around the sleeves and border, adds a shiny touch. The hanging details around the neckline give her a statement touch. This beautiful white anarkali kurta is from the clothing brand Nayaab By Jannat, which is the actress’s own brand.

To elevate her desi charm for the festival, Jannat picked huge white stone earrings, adding a wow touch. Her open hairstyle, complemented by kajal eyes, rosy pink lips, and cheeks, rounds out her look. However, in the photos, as she usually does, Jannat accessorised her look with her pretty smile, making her look breathtakingly beautiful.

What caught our attention was her beautiful hands adorned with mehendi, elevating the festival vibe while adding a touch of desi-ness to her glam. The simple style with intricate designs looked gorgeous. This isn’t just for festive purposes but to become the bride squad for the upcoming wedding Jannat is all set to attend. This simple look undoubtedly serves the ‘goals’ to embrace simplicity.