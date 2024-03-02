Malaika Arora Looks Like A Gorgeous Diva In Red Satin Gown; See Photos

Malaika Arora makes a comeback in the world of fashion with her divineness. Proven to enthrall her followers, she chooses stunning outfits this time to modernize her upbeat demeanor. With her impeccable sense of style, she is always the most anticipated person on the red carpet at each event. The actress seems ready for anything, even her most laid-back appearances. In addition, she doesn’t hesitate to try out daring and unusual outfits due to her amazing appearance and background as a supermodel. Look at her gorgeous beauty in these recent photos; she looked stunning in a red satin gown that makes admirers perspire.

Malaika Arora’s Red Satin Gown Look

The Chaiyya Chaiyya actress shared an amazing picture series on Instagram as she donned a red satin gown. She appeared in a red one-shoulder, asymmetric neckline, midriff fitted, flared floor-length gown with an attached back tassel. The outfit is from the Anaya Collection. She fashioned her hair in a tight bun hairstyle. The actress applied matte finish makeup with highlighted shimmery cheeks and glossy lips. She accessories her outfit with multi-colored earrings and rings by Farah Khan World and paired with black half-length gloves.

Are you in love with her latest gown outfit? Drop your views in the comments section, and stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com.