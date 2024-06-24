Malaika Arora Vs. Priya Varrier: Who Slays In Montone Saree With Designer Blouse?

Sarees are classic pieces of apparel that can be styled in various modern ways. They are the only outfit that is both traditional and Western. Malaika Arora and Priya Varrier recently shows their style versions in these traditional outfit which adding their own spin in stunning looks. Let’s look at their monotone saree styles with designer blouses and pick which stood out the most.

Malaika Arora And Priya Varrier’s Monotone Saree With Designer Blouse-

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora opts for an elegant traditional drape that combines the elegance features of a purple hue, a plain purple saree with a small silver border, and a dropped end piece. She pairs her look with a designer blouse with a sleeveless U-neckline, with silver work adding a touch of glamour and sophistication to her ethnic look. She opts for minimal accessories, with a multicolor stone featuring a choker, earrings, and a ring, letting the traditional look take center stage. Her mid-part low bun hairstyle and minimal makeup with pink lips completed her look.

Priya Varrier

Priya Varrier chose a sheer ethnic piece that exuded timeless elegance and sophistication. The outfit features a red hue sheer fabric with shimmer thread and a small border saree with a dropped end piece to add a touch of elegance. She paired the look with an elegant yet striking studded work strappy, sleeveless, deep U-neckline with a multi-colored floral design on it. Priya kept her accessories minimal, opting for a classic multicolor necklace and rings, allowing the outfit to be the focal point. The diva opts for a mid-partition soft waves hairstyle and glam makeup with red glossy lips to complement her look.

Malaika Arora and Priya Varrier have distinct styling senses that complement a monotone saree with a designer blouse in unique ways.