Malaika Arora’s Look Is a Breezy Blend of Glam and Grace

Dressed in a maroon and cream ensemble, Malaika Arora delivered a fashion moment that felt both refreshing and refined—perfectly capturing her signature style, which always blends boldness with grace.

Her outfit featured a deep maroon, floor-grazing skirt that flowed beautifully with every step. The fabric had just the right volume, making it dreamy yet dramatic. Paired with it was a striking corset-style top in a soft cream shade. The blouse stood out with its asymmetrical design—down from one shoulder and held with a strap on the other—looking a modern edge. It was further elevated with multicolored floral patchwork, bringing playful charm to the structured piece.

Malaika Arora kept her styling clean but impactful. She styled her hair back into a neat bun, with a few soft flicks framing her face, adding a romantic softness to the overall look. Her accessories were chic and minimal, yet sparkly enough to turn heads. She wore diamond earrings that added elegance without overpowering and multiple diamond rings on both hands to complete the look with luxe.

Her makeup was a masterclass in subtle glam. Malaika Arora went for a brown-toned base with softly contoured cheeks and a light shimmer on the eyes. She defined her lashes with mascara, and she kept the lips glossy with a light pink tint that added just the right amount of freshness. Long red nails brought in a bold contrast and tied the entire look together with an extra dose of attitude.

This look is perfect for those who love mixing soft romance with statement style. Malaika Arora once again proved she knows how to balance colors, cuts, and textures to create a standout moment. Whether it’s a festive gathering, a cocktail function, or a fashion-forward event, this ensemble is the ultimate inspo for dressing elegantly while staying on-trend.

Malaika Arora’s maroon and cream pairing proves that effortless glam is all in the details—and she’s got them all spot on.