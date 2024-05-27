Mastering The Three-Piece Outfit Trend From Malaika Arora & Huma Qureshi

In the fashion industry, combining a top and bottom with a coordinating third piece like a blazer or vest, a three-piece outfit trend is gaining popularity. The versatile style offers polished, layered looks suitable for various occasions, blending sophistication with practicality and enabling effortless transitions from professional to casual settings. And if you wish to master the art of styling a three-piece outfit, take tips from Bollywood diva Malaika Arora and Huma Qureshi.

Malaika Arora’s White Three-piece Outfit

Redefining the trend, Malaika rocked her look in a white three-piece outfit, adding a touch of glitter. The actress wore a white flared bottom paired with a matching white chic blazer over a glittery black turtle neck top, creating a contrasting appearance in the comfy and relaxed style. You can steal this three-piece look for your events, parties, or office wear. The Bollywood diva added an extra dose of sophistication with an open hairstyle and minimal makeup.

Huma Qureshi’s Maroon Three-piece Outfit

Showcasing her comfort style, Huma donned a maroon three-piece outfit, including a black v-neck crop top paired with a high waist flared bottom featuring a trendy slit paired with a matching shirt jacket with a side slit. She rocks her vibe with minimalism, and her half-secured bun hairstyle and chunky shoes give her a comfy feel. You can steal this look for college or office and keep it comfy and funky.