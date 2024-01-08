My winter fashion includes pullovers, bodycon dresses, sweatshirts, and oversized hoodies: Navika Kotia

As the winter breeze gently caresses the city of Mumbai, actress Navika Kotia, renowned for her role as Kesar in Zee TV’s Kyunki… Saas Maa Bahu Beti Hoti Hai, takes a moment to share her exclusive insights into her winter fashion choices. Despite Mumbai’s moderate winter climate, Navika finds joy in the chilly evenings, pleasant mornings, and the opportunity to showcase her stylish winter wardrobe.

In conversation with IWMBuzz.com, Navika expresses her love for Mumbai’s winter season, describing it as her favorite time of the year. She said, “Winter is my favourite season of the year, I especially love winters in Mumbai, as it gets only moderately cold. I live closer to the national park in the city, so my house gets really chilly by the late evening and throughout the night; winter mornings are also very pleasant. Apart from that, the food and hot tea I get to relish, I also get really excited about dressing up during winters. Of course, staying in Mumbai, I can’t take out stylish overcoats and boots, but I do style some pullovers, bodycon dresses, sweatshirts, and it is the season of oversized hoodies, as well as sneakers, which is a very cool fashion that I don’t usually wear in other seasons. My prized possession is this one purple colour comfortable jacket which is my mother’s, she handed it over to me in 2014, and since then I wear that jacket every day during winters. My mother often scolds me because I don’t give it for laundry very easily and look forward it to dry after cleaning so that I can wear it again, only because it belongs to my mother, it is very special to me.”