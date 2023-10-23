I still get goosebumps when I see the effigies of Raavan burn: Navika Kotia on Dussehra

Dussehra, a celebration that signifies the eternal victory of good over evil, is a festival cherished by millions across India. Navika Kotia, renowned for her role as Kesar in Zee TV’s popular show Kyunki… Saas Maa Bahu Beti Hoti Hai, shares her heartfelt sentiments and cherished memories of Dussehra. She expresses her love for the festival, describing it as a reminder that goodness will always conquer evil.

For her, Dussehra is not just a date on the calendar but a profound celebration of virtue and the ultimate triumph of righteousness. In an exclusive conversation with IWMBuzz.com, she shares, “Dussehra is my favorite festival because it’s a reminder that good always triumphs over evil. I grew up watching Ramayana the legend of prince Ram on TV, and I still get goosebumps when I see the effigies of Raavan burn. My parents always bought me new clothes and took me to the fun fairs, where I’d enjoy the performances and food. Dussehra is a time for celebration and reflection, and I’m grateful for the values it teaches us. After the grand 9-day celebration of Navratri, I look forward to celebrating Dussehra with my family”

Navika’s deep-rooted love for Dussehra serves as a testament to the enduring appeal of this festival. As she looks forward to celebrating Dussehra with her family, her sentiments remind us of the values it teaches and the joy it brings into our lives.