YRKKH Fame Pranali Rathod And Navika Kotia Divine Look In A Radha-Krishna Avatar, See Pic!

Pranali Rathod and Navika Kotia are indeed known for their roles in “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai” (YRKKH), a popular Indian television drama serial on Star Plus. Their portrayal of characters in the show has garnered them recognition and appreciation from audiences. Recently, Pranali Rathod shared a picture series of herself with Navika Kotia as they appeared in a Radha-Krishna avatar. Check out the picture below-

Pranali Rathod and Navika Kotia’s Radha-Krishna Avatar-

Pranali Rathod’s recent Instagram story featured a captivating picture where she donned a traditional Radha look. Her outfit was a stunning blend of colors, with a sequin embellished blouse, a flared skirt, and a Rani pink dupatta. Her bun hairstyle, minimal makeup with pink lips, and the array of multi-colored bangles, necklaces, earrings, a maang tikka, and a nose ring added to her grace and traditional aesthetics.

In her Krishna avatar, Navika Kothari divine look in a purple and gold lace work embellished puffed sleeves top, paired with a yellow and red border dhoti-style pants and matching shela. Her straight hairstyle and the gold and red mukut with peacock feather, and other gold ornaments with a basuri, perfectly matched Pranali’s elegance​. The picture captured a moment of iconic pose, with Krishna holding a basuri on the left side of the mouth and Radha resting her head on Krishna’s shoulder, radiating their divine love.

By sharing this picture, Pranali Rathod tagged Navika Kotia with a heart and butterfly emoji.

