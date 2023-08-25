English Vinglish child actress Navika Kotia to mark her debut as the lead in Zee TV’s family drama Kyunki …Saas Maa, Bahu Beti Hoti Hai

Zee TV has been captivating Indian audiences with its narrative for the past 30 years. Their latest offering, Kyunki… Saas Maa, Bahu Beti Hoti Hai, is a thought-provoking fiction set in Gujarat during Navratri. The Rajgaur family of Surat faces a storm when the youngest bahu, Hetal, decides to seek separation, challenging the traditional role of a bahu. This unexpected turn of events devastates Ambika, the eldest bahu and matriarch of the Rajgaur dynasty, who has always prioritized keeping the family together. In an effort to disprove Hetal’s belief that “Saas kabhi maa, aur Bahu kabhi beti nahi ban sakti,” Ambika adopts Kesar, a baby left at the doorstep of their family orphanage, and vows to raise her as a bahu, not a beti.

Navika Kotia, an actress, portrays the character of Kesar, who is a kind-hearted girl. She is ambitious but also knows how to prioritize the dreams of her family. Kesar possesses a never-say-die attitude and firmly believes in the saying, “either you win or you learn”. It was destiny that brought her into Ambika’s life, and her unwavering dedication to Ambika is a true example of “samarpan” which demonstrates her wholehearted commitment to a mother figure. Ambika will raise her as her future daughter-in-law so that she can keep their family together.

Navika said, “I am thrilled to have bagged my first lead role as Kesar that too in such a progressive show- ‘Kyunki… Saas Maa, Bahu Beti Hoti Hai’. My character Kesar is someone who knows how to balance her life when it comes to family and career. I strongly identify with her “never-give-up” attitude as it mirrors my own approach to life. Once I learned about the script and character details, I realized that this was precisely what I have been looking for. The script is truly engaging, and the cast and crew are very talented. I am very excited to embark on this epic journey, and I truly feel blessed to be a part of such an ensemble cast.”

Well, while Navika is excited to mark her debut as a lead actor, it will be interesting for viewers to witness the journey that follows.

To know more, stay tuned as Kyunki… Saas Maa, Bahu Beti Hoti Hai, is all set to premiere on 18th September, only on Zee TV!