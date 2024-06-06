[Photos] Rithvikk Dhanjani Enjoys His Summer Getaway With Surbhi Jyoti In Phuket

Surbhi Jyoti and Rithvik Dhanjani have always had a strong relationship and affection for each other. They have known each other for a long time, and their bonding has greatly aided their personal growth and improvement. They are both avid travelers. Their Instagram feed is filled with their travel moments, from beach trips to hill station trips. Recently, the actors shared stunning pictures of themselves enjoying each other’s company during their most recent summer break trip to Phuket, Thailand. Look at the pictures below!

Rithvik Dhanjani And Surbhi Jyoti’s Trip Appearance-

Taking to this Instagram post, the actor posted a picture of herself as he enjoyed his trip with his friend Surbhi Jyoti. Rithvik appeared in a stunning co-ord set and paired his look with a combed hairstyle, black sunglasses, a white wristwatch, and paired white sneakers. In the first picture, the actor shared a picture of himself sitting on the compound with Surbhi Jyoti and one more friend. They clicked pictures of a Chinese-style pavilion with clean water and greenery and posed candidly for the picture.

In the second picture, he shared a stunning candid picture while looking at nature. In the third picture, the actor is seen sitting and opting for a candid pose while showing his stunning beard.

Recently, Surbhi Jyoti shared some solo pictures on Instagram showcasing her summer look while having fun in Pullman Phuket Karon Beach Resort.

