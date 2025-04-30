Reem Shaikh, Avneet Kaur & Anushka Sen’s Ethnicity In Salwar Suit Is All You Need To Slay

Reem Shaikh, Avneet Kaur, and Anushka Sen are the top divas in town. They are known for their stunning ethnic fashion choices, especially when it comes to salwar suits. With their unique styles, the divas are setting a new benchmark in traditional wear, combining classic charm with modern twists.

1) Reem Shaikh’s Recent Black Salwar Suit Look

This morning, Reem was snapped at the Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment sets. She arrived in style, embracing her look in an all-black salwar suit. The outfit includes a sleeveless kurta featuring circular mirror work with intricate floral threadwork around the edges. She teamed it with a matching churidar and sheer see-through dupatta, making her look oh-so-breathtaking. She rounded her appearance with minimal makeup, an open hairstyle, and oxidized accessories, elevating her charm.

2) Avneet Kaur’s Navy Blue Salwar Suit Look

Avneet is spreading her charm with her ‘good girl’ style. The actress wore a high-neckline and full-sleeved navy blue kurta featuring beautiful golden embellishment around the neckline teamed with matching bottom; she completed her glam. However, her beautiful curls added a bubbly touch, while rosy cheeks, pink lips, and small bindi complemented her desi-ness.

3) Anushka Sen’s White Salwar Suit Look

Redefining the traditional charm, Anushka wore a salwar suit that looked simple yet stylish. She wore a white anarkali-like kurta featuring black threadwork around the borders teamed with a black and white Punjabi bottom with a matching black and white dupatta. Her messy hairstyle, huge jhumkas, and blank bindi made her look cool.