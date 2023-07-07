Shweta Tiwari Looks Sensational In These Rich Saree Looks; Check Pics

Shweta Tiwari is the quintessential beauty who has sustained in the industry for years now!! We saw her when she initially came into the limelight with Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She is even now in demand and is doing good work, exploring varied mediums of work and roles. Shweta has always been a fashionista, who looks good in whatever she wears. Well, today, we have a glimpse at her saree collection in which she woos one and all. Shweta has the height and stature to charm one and all. She has flawless features, and has lived up to everyone’s high expectations when it comes to the fashion game. She is ageing reversely is what we can say when we see her. She has sustained her beauty and levels of fitness so very well.

We show you how she dazzles in these rich sarees that she is wearing. So here is the best of Shweta Tiwari for you all in her saree look.

She is seen wearing the zari saree, designer ones, brocade saree with accessories to go with it. All colours look good on her. Seems like satin sarees are her favourites. You can take a look at her sarees here. Sarees make a lady look more beautiful and in this case, when Shweta Tiwari wears them, the sarees glow a lot more than usual!!

Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Well, are you in love with Shweta Tiwari’s amazing glow in saree look?

