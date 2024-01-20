These Ladies Ace At Keeping A Balance Between Their Work and Career!

Numerous television actresses and women from the defence forces are defying prejudices and conventions. These ladies are an incredible source of inspiration for all women who manage their homes and careers at the same time.

Shweta Tiwari became a household name when she played the role of Prerna in the Star Plus show Kasauti Zindagi Ki. Shweta, at the age of 20, was a mother to her daughter Palak when she was working at Kasauti Zindagi Ki. As she was always on the sets and busy shooting, Palak stayed at home, yet Shweta did manage work and family with perfection. Now that she is a mother to a son, Reyansh, and a daughter, Palak, she has gotten her son to the sets to spend more time with him and have a balance between work and family.

Nina Singh is the country’s first female chief of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), which guards airports and the Delhi Metro. As the Special DG of the CISF, Nina Singh, an IPS officer, is the first woman to be promoted to the position of Director General in the central force. Nina Singh, with her sheer dedication and love for her duty, she balances her family and her duty. Nina Singh is truly an inspiration for all the women who aspire to achieve their goals and are bound by their families. She is a force to reckon with when it comes to driving inspiration for the women of our country.

Squadron Leader Manisha Padhi was appointed as the Aide-de-Camp (ADC) to the Governor of Mizoram. Manisha is India’s first woman appointed as Aide-de-Camp (ADC) to the Governor of the country. We can surely say that the women are flying high, and they know how to manage work and family while still flying high.

The audience’s favourite Anupama, as essayed by Rupali Ganguly, is also a mother to a young son. Rupali Ganguly has become a household name and is addressed as Anupama. The Star Plus show Anupama has been ruling the TRP charts ever since its commencement. Being a mother, Rupali Ganguly manages his home as well as her shooting schedules and makes sure to spend the post-pack-up time with her son. We love her dedication to her work and the balance that is there between work and family.

Just like Shweta Tiwari, Rupali Ganguly, Nina Singh, and Manisha Padhi, Rukmini (Khushi Dubey) from the Star Plus show Aankh Micholi too has some priorities set in her life. Rukmini aspires to be an IPS officer in the show, but due to unseen circumstances, she is married to Sumedh (Navneet Malik). It will be intriguing to witness how Rukhmini manages the house and keeps a balance between her career and family!

Produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions, Aankh Micholi will soon air on Star Plus on January 22 at 6.30 p.m.