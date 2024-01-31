Shweta Tiwari Personifies Grace And Glamour In Rosette Anarkali Lehenga

The evergreen Shweta Tiwari often proves that age is just a number with her fashion moment. And we totally agree with it. The charming Kasauti Zindagi Ki actress regularly drops new photos from her photoshoots, showcasing her style and stunning figure. The actress has graced her look in every ensemble, from jaw-dropping western dresses to ethereal sarees and lehenga. However, today, she personifies grace and glamour in a rosette anarkali lehenga. So, let’s have a look.

Shweta Tiwari’s Anarkali Lehenga

Capturing our attention, Shweta wore a rosette anarkali lehenga from Petals Pune, a clothing brand. The outfit includes stones embellished Anarkali kurta with a front stomach-high slit with a plain matching lehenga skirt, and she completes her look with the see-through dupatta. Though simple, the rich color of the outfit attracts attention instantly. Shweta loves to slay with her glam wherever she goes, and this one is no exception. With her fashion, she has become an inspiration for many.

Keeping it simple is Shweta’s favorite thing. She left her hair open, adding grace to it. At the same time, the titled diamond embellished earrings become the key ingredient. What adds glamour is the shiny sparkle of the outfit complementing with earrings. Her smokey bold eye makeup with the attractive rose cheeks looks wow. Throughout the photos, Shweta Tiwari spreads her charm gracefully.

Did you like Shweta Tiwari's new look?