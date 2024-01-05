Inside Palak’s adorable fam-jam moment with Shweta Tiwari and brother Reyansh

Palak Tiwari recently took to Instagram to share a series of heartwarming snapshots featuring herself, her mother, Shweta Tiwari, and her adorable baby brother. The enchanting photos captured the essence of familial warmth and genuine affection, offering followers a refreshing break from the usual celebrity posts.

Decked in vibrant ethnic ensembles, the Tiwari trio became an instant sensation on social media. Palak’s Instagram feed turned into a canvas of love as she playfully teased and shared candid moments with her baby brother, unveiling a sibling connection that radiated joy and sincerity.

Palak Tiwari on the work front is currently hitting headlines with her amazing work on the screen. She was last seen in the movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. She starred alongside Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Siddharth Nigam, Raghav Juyal, Shehnaaz Gill and others. The film marked over 100 crores at the box office according to reports.

Keeping that aside, the actress is currently marking headlines with her ongoing tiff with Orry. She is also linked with Ibrahim Ali Khan, Saif Ali Khan’s son. Rumours say that the two are now dating. They were also spotted together on the New Year Eve. Earlier speaking about her relationship with Ibrahim, Palak said, “It’s just friendship. There was all this conjecture and that’s why I didn’t pay any heed to it. We were just out, and we got papped. It ends there. It’s just that. We were with a group of people. It wasn’t just us. but it got papped like that. It was the narrative that people liked the most, but that’s it.” As quoted by NDTV.