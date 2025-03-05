Sonam Kapoor In Gown Vs Manushi Chhillar In Saree: Who Is Stealing The Spotlight In White Attire?

When it comes to fashion, Bollywood divas Sonam Kapoor and Manushi Chhillar continue to rule over hearts with their out-of-the-box, statement, and experimental choices, setting new standards. This time, Sonam wore a white gown while Manushi opted for a white saree, drawing a comparison whose white attire is stealing the spotlight.

The Style Icon yet again made a fashion statement wearing a white gown. Sonam opted for a white silk gown with floral and leaf prints. The slip sleeves with a jaw-dropping low neckline made with intricate details embellished with stones looked like a masterpiece. A scarf wrapped around both her hands created a royal look, while the fringes around the bottom of the trailing gown, burst area, and the scarf looked dazzling. With a neat bun, statement earrings, necklace, and dewy makeup, she looked oh-so-breathtaking.

On the other hand, Manushi Chhillar picked an elegant sheer saree featuring intricate sequin embellishments with square geometric threadwork. At the same time, the pearl border creates a dreamy touch. She teamed her look with a designer layered stone and pearl sleeve with a butterfly neckline blouse. With matching earrings and necklace, she added sophistication. With her wavey curls, open hairstyle, and bold red lips, she looked oh-so-wow.

Comparing Sonam and Manushi, we cannot decide who wins this battle. Both of them caught the spotlight equally with their effortless charm, grace, and allure. However, whose look did you like?