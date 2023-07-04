Surbhi Jyoti Is The Perfect 'Rangeela' In Town In This Ethnic Lehenga Style

Surbhi Jyoti is an eternal style diva who is always known to be fascinating in her dressing style. Surbhi Jyoti who is known for her portrayal in Naagin, has been in the news lately on social media. She has been quite active, and vocal about the decisions she has taken in her life. She was recently seen on a vacation from where she posted pictures. Well, Surbhi Jyoti is a gorgeous-looking personality, and there is no doubt about it. She looks equally appealing in her ethnic wear as well as the trendy and glamorous attires. Well, today, Surbhi gives herself a Rangeela’ look as she dons a multi-coloured lehenga choli.

The lehenga has a rich look. It has floral prints, and bright colours in the choli and the dupatta is amazing in colour combination. Surbhi wears accessories in black metal to suit the attire. She looks presentable in this fashion and style. Like her caption, she looks colourful indeed in this one!! If you want to see a stunning grace in Surbhi, this is the picture to look for!!

You can take a look at the pictures here.

Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Are you all in awe of this amazing look that Surbhi has put up? Certainly her fans are having a ball out here as they are enjoying this style that Surbhi sizzles in!!

