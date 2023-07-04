ADVERTISEMENT
Lifestyle | Fashion

Surbhi Jyoti Is The Perfect 'Rangeela' In Town In This Ethnic Lehenga Style

Surbhi Jyoti poses in the best of her style, as she wears a multi-coloured lehenga. You can check her charisma in this one and see how graceful she looks. Take a look.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
04 Jul,2023 16:03:51
Surbhi Jyoti Is The Perfect 'Rangeela' In Town In This Ethnic Lehenga Style

Surbhi Jyoti is an eternal style diva who is always known to be fascinating in her dressing style. Surbhi Jyoti who is known for her portrayal in Naagin, has been in the news lately on social media. She has been quite active, and vocal about the decisions she has taken in her life. She was recently seen on a vacation from where she posted pictures. Well, Surbhi Jyoti is a gorgeous-looking personality, and there is no doubt about it. She looks equally appealing in her ethnic wear as well as the trendy and glamorous attires. Well, today, Surbhi gives herself a Rangeela’ look as she dons a multi-coloured lehenga choli.

The lehenga has a rich look. It has floral prints, and bright colours in the choli and the dupatta is amazing in colour combination. Surbhi wears accessories in black metal to suit the attire. She looks presentable in this fashion and style. Like her caption, she looks colourful indeed in this one!! If you want to see a stunning grace in Surbhi, this is the picture to look for!!

You can take a look at the pictures here.

Surbhi Jyoti Is The Perfect 'Rangeela' In Town In This Ethnic Lehenga Style 823536

Surbhi Jyoti Is The Perfect 'Rangeela' In Town In This Ethnic Lehenga Style 823538

Surbhi Jyoti Is The Perfect 'Rangeela' In Town In This Ethnic Lehenga Style 823539

Surbhi Jyoti Is The Perfect 'Rangeela' In Town In This Ethnic Lehenga Style 823538

Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Are you all in awe of this amazing look that Surbhi has put up? Certainly her fans are having a ball out here as they are enjoying this style that Surbhi sizzles in!!

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Surbhi Jyoti’s white magical and peaceful avatar is mesmerizing
Surbhi Jyoti’s white magical and peaceful avatar is mesmerizing
You know how much I love you…: Surbhi Jyoti pens heartwarming birthday wish for special friend
You know how much I love you…: Surbhi Jyoti pens heartwarming birthday wish for special friend
Surbhi Jyoti shines in peach embellished lehenga, stuns fans with elegant accessories
Surbhi Jyoti shines in peach embellished lehenga, stuns fans with elegant accessories
Watch: Surbhi Jyoti makes internet awestruck with latest video, check out
Watch: Surbhi Jyoti makes internet awestruck with latest video, check out
Jaane Kuch Bhi Na Mann Mera: Come fall in love with Surbhi Jyoti
Jaane Kuch Bhi Na Mann Mera: Come fall in love with Surbhi Jyoti
Surbhi Jyoti is too “glam” to give a “damn”, see pic
Surbhi Jyoti is too “glam” to give a “damn”, see pic
Latest Stories
‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ passes the crucial Monday test with a collection of 4.21 Cr. The film’s 5 days total box office collection amounted to 42.21 Cr. Nett
‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ passes the crucial Monday test with a collection of 4.21 Cr. The film’s 5 days total box office collection amounted to 42.21 Cr. Nett
Maitree spoiler: Harsh adopts a daughter
Maitree spoiler: Harsh adopts a daughter
Bigg Boss OTT 2 spoiler: Bigg Boss gives a big responsibility to Jiya
Bigg Boss OTT 2 spoiler: Bigg Boss gives a big responsibility to Jiya
Jannat Zubair Puts Up A Throwback Picture In Stunning Casual Wear; Misses Being In Goa
Jannat Zubair Puts Up A Throwback Picture In Stunning Casual Wear; Misses Being In Goa
Naagin Fame Tejasswi Prakash’s Stylish Pantsuit Style Engages Her Fans: Check Here
Naagin Fame Tejasswi Prakash’s Stylish Pantsuit Style Engages Her Fans: Check Here
Salman Khan Says “Inshallah” To Sanjay Leela Bhansali: Find Out
Salman Khan Says “Inshallah” To Sanjay Leela Bhansali: Find Out
Read Latest News